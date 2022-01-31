KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fire crews in Kansas City, Missouri are currently on the scene of an apartment fire that has left at least one person injured Monday night.

The fire was reported just after 8:30 p.m. near Benton Boulevard and Independence Avenue.

When crews arrived at the multiple story apartment building they could hear screams for help.

One person was pulled form the second floor and was reported to have injuries. The extent of injuries is unknown.

The Kansas City Fire Department tells FOX4 there could be more injuries but it is unknown at this time.

Fire crews have set up a collapse zone but is unsure if the building has actually collapsed.

FOX4 has a crew heading to the scene and will have updates live on FOX4 News at 9 & 10.