INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The cause of a structure fire in Independence, Missouri that left one person injured is under investigation Wednesday night.

The Independence Fire Department responded to the fire just before 6:30 p.m. near East 23rd Street and South Ellison Way.

When crews arrived on scene they could see heavy smoke coming from a detached garage-like structure and began to work on putting it out.

One cat was rescued from the structure and crews brought the fire under control.

A resident was treated for minor injuries on scene, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

