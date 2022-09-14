INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The cause of a structure fire in Independence, Missouri that left one person injured is under investigation Wednesday night.
The Independence Fire Department responded to the fire just before 6:30 p.m. near East 23rd Street and South Ellison Way.
When crews arrived on scene they could see heavy smoke coming from a detached garage-like structure and began to work on putting it out.
One cat was rescued from the structure and crews brought the fire under control.
A resident was treated for minor injuries on scene, according to the fire department.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
