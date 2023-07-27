CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported the victim’s condition. Kansas City police said the victim has life-threatening injuries.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has life-threatening injuries after a shooting Thursday night in south Kansas City.

Police said the shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. in the area of E. Bannister Road and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, a KCPD spokesperson said.

Another victim in the shooting transported themselves to the hospital.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.