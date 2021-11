KANSAS CITY, Mo. –One person was injured in an apartment fire Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the complex near E. 40th St. and Willow Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, around 8 a.m.

The fire department said they noticed smoke when they arrived at the building. When they entered an apartment on the first floow, firefighters discovered one person had been injured. The victim’s condition has not been released.

Investigators are now working to determine how the fire started.