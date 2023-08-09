KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was critically injured after a shooting at a gas station near Worlds of Fun Wednesday morning.

According to Kansas City police dispatch, officers were called to the QuikTrip at the corner of North Corrington Avenue and Parvin Road just after 5:30 a.m.

Police learned one victim was taken from the convenient store to an area hospital in a private vehicle. Officers say the victim suffered critical injuries, but is now in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

KCPD has not provided any additional details about a potential suspect or what may have lead up to the shooting.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.