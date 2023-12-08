KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was taken to the hospital Friday night after being shot during an armed robbery in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City police officers responded to the business off E. Truman Road and Askew Avenue around 6:15 for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene they found the victim behind a counter with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police learned a suspect had entered the business, demanded money and fired a gun, striking the victim.

The suspect left the scene on foot before police arrived.

Police said the victim was taken by EMS to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, no suspect is in custody.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.