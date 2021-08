KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are on the scene of a shooting Friday night that has left one person injured.

Police responded to the shooting just after 9 p.m. near East 36th Street and Woodland Avenue.

The victim in the shooting is reported to be in critical condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

FOX4 has a crew on the scene and will have updates here online and on FOX4 News at 9 & 10.