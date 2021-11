KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating after a victim showed up to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

The victim arrived at about 2:30 a.m. Monday morning and is listed in critical condition.

Police found a crime scene near 40th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in Westport.

No victim or suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.