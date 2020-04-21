One person is dead, second fighting for their life after fire at 80th and South Benton

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is dead and a woman is fighting for her life after firefighters pulled them both from a fire early Tuesday morning.

KCFD Deputy Chief Jimmy Walker said around 4 a.m. firefighters were dispatched to a home near 80th and South Benton. This is between Agnes and Chestnut.

When they arrived on the scene, flames were shooting out of the window.

Firefighters found the man and woman both unconscious in the hallway of the house.

The man was dead on the scene. First responders took the woman taken to the hospital.

“We know there were two people inside and that was it,” Deputy Chief Walker said. “We’ve talk to the neighbors already search the house we’ve got a secondary search with clear things so we know only two people inside extensive fire damage.”

According to Deputy Chief Walker, the fire may have started in the back part of the house.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.