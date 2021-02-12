One person killed after shooting in unincorporated Jackson County, sheriff says

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — Jackson County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a homicide Friday night after a shooting victim was dropped off at a fire station.

Sheriff Darryl Forte said they believe the shooting happened near the Inter City Fire Protection District’s station in an unincorporated part of the county.

The victim was dropped off at the fire station, which is located on Blue Ridge Boulevard near E. 17th Street, with life-threatening injuries around 8:20 p.m., Forte said. The victim later died from their injuries.

Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.