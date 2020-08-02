One person killed after shooting near 39th and Wyandotte late Saturday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating after one person was killed following a shooting late Saturday night.

Officers responded to the shooting near 39th and Wyandotte at about 10 p.m. When they arrived on scene they found a male victim who had been shot in a parking lot.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Police say there were witnesses who heard the shots but no suspect description was given.

Detectives are continuing to interview witnesses and collect evidence to try and find out what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.