KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a homicide Monday afternoon after one person was found shot at a gas station.

Police were called to the Phillips 66 station near Bannister and James A. Reed roads just after 1 p.m. Monday.

Officers found one person with life-threatening injuries. The victim later died from their injuries at a local hospital.

Police have not released any suspect information or details about what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

