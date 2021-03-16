Man killed at Independence QuikTrip near 24 Highway and Route 291, police say

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are investigating a homicide Tuesday night after a man was found shot to death at a QuikTrip.

Independence police spokesman John Syme said the shooting happened at a QuikTrip location at U.S. 24 Highway and Missouri Route 291.

Officers were dispatched just after 7:50 p.m. and when they arrived, they found the man dead in the parking lot.

Police are still investigating and working on getting surveillance footage. Further details about what led up to the murder were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.