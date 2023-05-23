KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash late Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City police responded to the crash just after 4:30 p.m. in the area of E. 39th Street and Emmanuel Cleaver II Boulevard.

KCPD says the driver of a red Honda CRV was traveling north on Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard when she had a medical episode.

Police said the red Honda struck a green Kia Soul and ran off the roadway striking a metal light pole.

The driver of the Honda was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

No injuries were reported to anyone in the Kia.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

The crash remains under investigation.