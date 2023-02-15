KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 435 Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Kansas City police officers responded to the crash just after 3:30 p.m. at NE 53rd Street and I-435.

Investigation into the crash revealed the driver of a blue Nissan Murano was traveling north on I-435 just north of NE 53rd Street when for unknown reasons he went off the left side of the roadway into the center median.

Police said the driver continued north in the median, striking a drainage culvert and causing the vehicle to roll over onto its side.

The driver was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has not been identified at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.