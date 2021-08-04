One person killed following early morning shooting in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting shortly after 4 a.m. near N. 7th Street Trafficway and Rowland Avenue in the city’s Quindaro neighborhood.

When officers arrived on scene they found one person dead. They have not been identified.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate what led to the killing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.