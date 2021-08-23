One person killed following plane crash in Bates County, Missouri

BUTLER, Mo. — An investigation is underway following a plane crash that left one person dead Monday morning in Bates County.

Dispatch was notified around 11 a.m. Monday of a possible plane that had crashed northwest of Adrian.

Deputies along with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Adrian Police, Adrian Fire, Butler Fire and the Bates County EMS arrived in the area.

The exact location of the crash was unknown at the time but believed to be in the middle of a corn field.

Another pilot in the area saw the plane in the field and landed to help direct emergency responders.

A deputy on scene equipped with a search and rescue drone immediately deployed the drone to locate the plane where it was located and the deputy was able to guide emergency responders to the crash site.

The Bates County Sheriff’s Office said the plane had a single occupant who did not survive the crash.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The crash is being investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, FAA, NTSB, Bates County Sheriff’s Office and the Bates County Coroner’s Office.