One person killed following two-vehicle crash near I-435 and Midland Drive

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle deadly crash Thursday afternoon in Shawnee.

The crash was reported just after 3 p.m. on Interstate 435 just south of Midland Drive.

The Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed to FOX4 that one person has died. Other injuries are unknown at this time.

KHP said all traffic must exit at 87th Street due to the crash.

The crash is being investigated by the Kansas Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will have updates both online and on FOX4 News at 5 & 6.