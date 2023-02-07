PLEASANT HILL, Mo. — One person died after a FedEx truck collided with an Amtrak train in Missouri Tuesday morning.

Sgt. Bill Lowe with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:48 a.m. near Smart Road and South Hereford Road, roughly three miles outside of Pleasant Hill.

There were 35 people on the Amtrak train at the time of the crash, but none of the passengers were injured. The FedEx driver died as a result of the crash.

One person died after a FedEx truck collided with an Amtrak train outside of Pleasant Hill, Missouri, on Feb. 7, 2023. (Photo by Malik Jackson/FOX4)

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.