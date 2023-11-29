KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has died Wednesday after a crash in east Kansas City, police say.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday at E. 23rd Street and Stark Avenue in Kansas City.

KCPD says the driver of a silver Honda Accord was speeding east on 23rd Street and attempted to go around a stopped school bus. While going around the school bus, the driver of the Honda over corrected, causing the vehicle to go into a slide. The driver then slid across the center median and into the path of an oncoming black Ford Fusion and was struck.

The driver of the Honda was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Ford was reported to have non life-threatening injuries.

The crash affected northbound Interstate 435 traffic for a while. Crews closed the 23rd Street exit Wednesday as police worked to clear the crash, but it has since reopened.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will update as we learn more.