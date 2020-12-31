One person killed in crash in Independence after driver runs stop sign

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — One person has died Thursday in Independence after a driver failed to stop at a stop sign, causing a two-vehicle crash.

Police said the crash happened at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday near 31st Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard. The driver of a 1999 Toyota Rav4 was headed east on 31st and ran a stop sign, hitting a 2008 GMC Sierra.

Medics took the driver of the GMC to the hospital, but that person later died from their injuries. Police have not released the victim’s name yet because they are still identifying family.

Police said the crash is still under investigations, but it appears that the driver of the GMC was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Rav4 had minor injuries.