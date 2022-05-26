KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 635 has left at least one person dead late Thursday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas.

The crash was reported just before 5 p.m. after a semi and a pickup collided near the ramp to northbound I-635 from I-70.

KHP said the semi was on fire at one point.

Other injuries are unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

Northbound I-635 remains closed at Kansas Avenue while officials investigate the scene.

