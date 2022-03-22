OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — One person has died following injuries from a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Johnson County.

The crash was reported just before 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of southbound Metcalf and Foster, near Interstate 35 in Overland Park.

Police said one of the driver’s involved was take by ambulance to an area hospital and later died from their injuries.

The name of the driver who died has not been released at this time.

The other driver involved was not reported to have injuries, according to Johnson County MedAct.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Overland Park Police Department at (913)895-6300.

