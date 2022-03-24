PLATTE CITY, Mo. — The Platte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle deadly crash that occurred Wednesday night.

The crash was reported just after 6:45 p.m. on 45 Highway, south of 45 Spur.

Initial investigation indicates the crash may have been the result of a medical emergency.

The victim is reported to be a 64-year-old Leavenworth, Kansas man, who was the only person in the vehicle.

His name is not being released at this time to allow time for family members to be notified.

The crash remains under investigation.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.