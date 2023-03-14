KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a homicide Tuesday night in south Kansas City.

A KCPD spokesperson said the shooting happened near E. 104th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Details about what led up to the deadly shooting were not immediately available.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous, and there is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will update as more information is confirmed.