KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has died and another was injured after a shooting Tuesday in Kansas City.

A Kansas City police spokesperson said around 8 p.m. officers were called the area of 18th Street and Indiana Avenue for an outside disturbance with an armed party.

Officers also learned that two shooting victims had arrived at a local hospital where one later died from their injuries. KCPD has not released the name of the victim.

The other victim had non-life threatening injuries, police said.

A police spokesperson said so far there is no suspect information or any indication about what led up to the shooting.

Detectives are asking anyone who was in the area or who saw or heard something to call KCPD at 816-234-5043 or anonymously call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information provided to the TIPS Hotline that leads to an arrest.