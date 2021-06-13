One person killed in early morning head-on crash on 152 Highway in the Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead and another has minor injuries following a two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in the Northland.

The crash was reported just after 3 a.m. on eastbound U.S. 152 Highway and Green Hills Road.

Police said the driver of a silver Honda Accord was speeding westbound in the eastbound lanes when the driver struck a black Ram 1500 head-on. The driver of the Ram said the Honda just appeared in front of him and he could not avoid the crash.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene. The name has not been released at this time.

The driver of the Ram was reported to have minor injuries and told officials on scene he would seek treatment later.

Impairment is under investigation.

