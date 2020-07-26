One person killed in early morning shooting near 34th and Indiana

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating after one person was found dead following a shooting early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting near E. 34th and Indiana just after 1:38 a.m. When they arrived on scene they located an unresponsive man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds laying on the sidewalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim has not been identified at this time.

Detectives are still processing the scene and looking for any witnesses or evidence to help them determine what led up to the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). Information leading to an arrest in this homicide is eligible for a $25,000 cash reward.