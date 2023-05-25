LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash late Thursday afternoon on Interstate 470 near Northeast Woods Chapel Road in Lee’s Summit.

The crash was reported just before 3:30 p.m. The highway patrol says the driver of a car crashed into a bridge pillar and the vehicle caught fire.

A witness to the crash pulled the driver from the vehicle and performed CPR until emergency crews arrived, according to the highway patrol.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The name of the driver will be released after authorities have notified the next of kin.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

At this time, northbound traffic is being diverted onto Woods Chapel and southbound traffic is very congested, according to the highway patrol.