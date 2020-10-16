One woman killed in fire at Northland apartment complex Friday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman has died Friday afternoon in an apartment fire in Kansas City, officials say.

The fire occurred at an apartment complex on N.W. 85th Terrace in the Northland, just south of Highway 152 and east of east of Green Hills Road.

Officials said they responded to the blaze and confirmed one woman died at the scene. No one else was injured.

The woman lived on the first floor of the 2-story apartment building, KCFD Deputy Chief Jimmy Walker said.

The fire damaged to both floors of a portion of the building, and the Red Cross is assisting those who has been affected. The cause is under investigation, but Walker said there was a rapid spread of fire and the woman was on oxygen so they believe that is related.

It’s the second time Friday that a fire has turned deadly in Kansas City.

Early in the day, a fast-moving fire left a home in the Historic Northeast gutted, and two men in their 60s were killed. A third man narrowly escaped through an upstairs window.