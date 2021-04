GARDNER, Kan. — One person died and three others were injured in a four car crash near Gardner Monday morning.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. at 175th and Four Corners Road, west of the city limits.

Deputies asked that people avoid the area as they worked the crash scene.

We expect an update from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office around 11:45 a.m., and will stream it live when it happens.

