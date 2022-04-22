LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Douglas County, Kansas Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash Friday night that left one person dead.

The crash was reported just after 6 p.m. on North 1800 Road, just east of the Kansas Highway 10 bypass.

Preliminary information indicates the driver of a westbound vehicle crossed the center line and struck another vehicle heading eastbound head-on.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle was examined at the scene and is not believed to have injuries that are life-threatening.

The driver of the westbound vehicle was taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead. The name of the driver has not been released .

The crash remains under investigation.

