BATES CITY, Mo. — One person died Friday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 70 in Lafayette County, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating after the crash just before 1:30 p.m. on eastbound I-70 just past Bates City.

The highway patrol said the driver of a vehicle experienced a tire blowout, then traveled off the roadway, overturned and was ejected from the vehicle.

The highway patrol said at least one person was killed in the crash.

The victim has been identified as 57-year-old Gary K. Fortner, who is believed to be from Holton, Kansas.

He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the highway patrol.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.