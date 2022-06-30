INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — One person is dead after a fire in Independence late Thursday morning.

Fire stations responded to a neighborhood just south of Highway 24 and North Blue Mills road at 11:59 a.m.

Firefighters reported seeing smoke coming from the house as they arrived in the area.

The fire is now under control and the department said it is beginning its investigation into how the fire started.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated with additional details as they become available.

