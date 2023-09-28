KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department and police are investigating a RV fire Thursday night where a man’s body was found inside.

Fire crews responded to the fire just after 6:40 p.m. in the 4400 block of Montgall Avenue.

When crews arrived on scene they found a RV in a vacant lot fully engulfed in flames.

Crews were able to use one handline to extinguish the fire.

When crews entered the RV, they found the body of a man deceased. His age or name is unknown at this time.

The Kansas City Police Department and bomb and arson unit are conducting the investigation along with KCFD.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and the investigation is ongoing.