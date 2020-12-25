One man killed in KCK shooting on Christmas morning, police say

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating a homicide on Friday morning near an apartment complex.

Police said officers were called to a shooting at about 6:23 a.m. near in the 1100 block of Hilltop Road, which is at Fairfax Bluffs Apartments, just off Esplanade Street.

When police arrived, officers found a man in his 30s suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medics took him to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Police have not released any information about a suspect. The shooting is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.