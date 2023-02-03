KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One person is dead after a Kansas City, Kansas, police shooting Friday night, police say.

Police said the deadly shooting happened near N. 52nd Street and Georgia Avenue.

Kansas City, Kansas, police said one person died in the shooting, but no officers were injured. Police did not release any further information about what led up to the shooting.

Kansas City, Missouri, police are on scene to investigating, per protocol.

