KANSAS CITY, Mo. —One person is dead after a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri late Wednesday night.

Just after 11 p.m. Kansas City police were called to an area hospital in response to a shooting victim. That victim was rushed to the hospital in a private vehicle, but was pronounced dead by hospital staff a short time later.

Officers were told the shooting occurred near east 71st Street and Askew. Police canvassed the area and located a crime scene near the 7100 block of Askew.

Police have not released any information on a potential suspect. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or submit an anonymous tip by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.