One person killed in multi-vehicle crash in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are investigating after one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.

The crash was reported just after 3:30 p.m. at 39th and Little Blue Parkway.

Police said the crash occurred when the driver of a 2011 Ford Taurus traveling north on Little Blue Parkway turned into the path of a 2015 Chevy Silverado and a 1999 Ford F-150 traveling south on Little Blue Parkway.

The driver of the Ford Taurus was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are not releasing the name of the driver until family has been notified.

The people inside the Silverado were taken to Centerpoint Hospital for minor injures.

The driver of the Ford F-150 was not injured.The crash remains under investigation.