LENEXA, Kan. — One person has died Wednesday night after a one-vehicle crash in Lenexa, officials say.

Johnson County MedAct said the crash happened near Tallgrass Drive and Prarie Star Parkway, near Buffalo Meadows Park, just after 9:15 p.m.

The car caught on fire, and one person died, officials say. It’s not clear what caused the crash at this time.

This is a developing story, and FOX4 will update as more information is confirmed.