OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — One person has died Wednesday after a fire at an Overland Park duplex, fire officials say.

Fire crews were called just after 3 p.m. Wednesday to a duplex on West 77th Terrace near Grant Lane, not far from 75th Street and Interstate 35. Firefighters arrived to a working fire with reports of one person possibly trapped.

Officials said crews from Overland Park, Shawnee and Lenexa knocked down the fire from the exterior.

While searching the building, firefighters found one person dead inside. Officials have not released any identifying information about the victim.

Crews spent about 40 minutes working to bring the fire under control. Both sides of the duplex were damaged, officials said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

