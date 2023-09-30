KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday morning that has left one man dead.

Officers responded to a reported shooting in the area of E. 23rd Street and Wheeling Avenue just before 6 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man lying in the parking of an apartment complex suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

KCPD says the circumstances leading up to the homicide are unknown. No one is in custody at this time.

Detectives are working to scene to recover evidence and speak with any possible witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.