JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in southeast Jackson County.
Around 6:47 a.m. Thursday morning MSHP was called to assist with multiple vehicle crashes near U.S. 50 Highway and Missouri Highway 7.
Once arriving on scene, Troopers responded to a crash involving a tractor trailer that killed one person.
It’s unknown how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if anyone else was injured.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.