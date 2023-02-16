JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in southeast Jackson County.

Around 6:47 a.m. Thursday morning MSHP was called to assist with multiple vehicle crashes near U.S. 50 Highway and Missouri Highway 7.

At 6:47 @JCSheriffOffice requested assistance w/ multiple crashes in the area of US 50 @ MO 7. Troopers responded to the scene & upon arrival, determined this to be a fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer. One person has died. Additional details will be released when available. pic.twitter.com/KBLfNdrQGe — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) February 16, 2023

Once arriving on scene, Troopers responded to a crash involving a tractor trailer that killed one person.

It’s unknown how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if anyone else was injured.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.