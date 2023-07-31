KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say a man has died Monday in a shooting in east Kansas City.

Police were called to the area of 39th Street and Bales Avenue around 11:15 a.m. Monday.

A KCPD spokesperson said someone called 911 after hearing gunfire and seeing a victim outside. When officers arrived, they found a man who was unresponsive on the ground in front of a house.

Medics took the man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but he died a short time later. Police have not released the person’s identity at this time.

Details of what led up to the shooting were not immediately available. Detectives are processing the scene and searching for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCPD detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted to the TIPS Hotline leading to an arrest.

This is the city’s 116th homicide of 2023, according to FOX4 data. At this point last year, Kansas City had recorded 92 homicides.