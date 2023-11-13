KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating the city’s latest homicide after one person was shot and killed Monday afternoon.

The deadly shooting happened at 56th Street and Jackson Avenue, where officers found an unresponsive adult male in the front yard of a residence.

First responders initially took one victim to the hospital in critical condition, but the person later died from their injuries.

Police have not released any identifying information about the victim or what led to the shooting at this time.

This is the 162nd homicide of the year in Kansas City, according to FOX4 data. At this point last year, Kansas City had recorded 149 homicides so far.

Anyone who heard or saw anything in this area or has any information is asked to contact TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043.

There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information anonymously submitted to TIPS Hotline.