KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is on the scene of a shooting Thursday night that has left one person dead.

KCPD officers responded to the shooting just after 5:30 p.m. in the area of Linwood Boulevard and Troost Avenue, near KCPD’s Central Patrol Division.

The victim’s name or suspect information hasn’t been released at this time.

Detectives are continuing to work the scene looking for evidence and witnesses to learn what may have led to the shooting.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

This is the 107th homicide for KCMO in 2023.