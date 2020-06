KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has been killed Monday night in the parking lot of a Cosentino’s Price Chopper in the Northland, police say.

The deadly shooting happened at a Price Chopper located on Ash Avenue, near Interstate 35 and Route 291.

Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available. FOX4 has a crew at the scene and will update this story as we learn more.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.