One person killed in shooting on Kansas City’s eastside, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man was killed Friday afternoon in a shooting in east Kansas City.

Officials say the shooting happened near East 27th and Quincy streets just before 2 p.m.

Police were in the area on an unrelated call when they heard gunfire. They were then flagged down by someone alerting them to a man who had been shot. Officers found the man suffering from a gunshot, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available. Detectives are still canvassing for witnesses and processing the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous, and there is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest.