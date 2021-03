KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a homicide Wednesday night in the Historic Northeast.

According to officials, one person was shot and killed around 10 p.m. on Wabash Avenue near Independence Avenue.

Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available. FOX4 has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

Anyone who knows what happened is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android