KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a homicide Wednesday night following a double shooting.

The shooting was reported just before 8 p.m. in the 5200 block of East 100th Terrace.

One victim was taken to the hospital where they died from their injuries. A second victim was reported to have injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

The name of the victim killed has not been released.

Detectives are continuing to work the scene looking for witnesses and evidence to learn what may have led to the shooting.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.